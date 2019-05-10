How Game of Thrones inspired these top Taylor Swift bangers

Jason Kempin/TAS18

If, like me, you've been wondering what global superstar Taylor Swift was up to in the years 2016-2017 other than writing her bestselling album Reputation, you'll be thrilled that we finally got an answer this week.

It was a period of downtime in the star's life that she hasn't spoken much about publicly. But thanks to an interview with Entertainment Weekly we now know that just like the rest of us she was binge-watching Game of Thrones.

The epic HBO TV drama has a way of getting into your head and infiltrating your thoughts, and so it was the case with Swift as she wrote Reputation. "So much of my imagination was spent on Game of Thrones," she said in the EW interview.

Swift revealed that some of the songs on the album were even inspired by the show, including King of My Heart, my personal favorite from the album, which was fuelled by Daenerys' relationship with Khal Drogo. "It's even got this post-hook of drums -- I wanted them to sound like Dothraki drums," she said. The drums on the record are amazing, but for the full effect see the Reputation Stadium Tour Movie on Netflix.

The first single from the album, Look What You Made Me Do, was inspired primarily by Arya Stark's kill list, but also has Daenerys and Cersei vibes, said Swift. Then there's I Did Something Back with its killer drop, which Swift wrote after watching Sansa and Arya conspire to kill Littlefinger.

Swift first spoke about her love of the show in a series of radio interviews following the Battle of Winterfell episode and the release of her new single, ME! In particular, she praised the way the episode was scored -- and if you too appreciated the music, you can check it out on Spotify or YouTube.

In her cover shoot for Entertainment Weekly she wore a denim jacket covered in pins, hinting both at what we can expect for her upcoming seventh studio album (she is big on planting Easter eggs and clues) and her cultural preferences. The pins included one of Sansa, one of Arya, one of Daenerys and one of a dragon.

Swift also has a theory for who will end up on the Iron Throne that seems pretty on the money. In her opinion, Sansa will be queen, and Arya will be her hand. "If I'm being realistic, I think Sansa has the skill set and the ability to delegate and put on a brave face but a stoic demeanor," she said in the interview.

As endings go, this would be pretty in keeping with what has happened this season so far. In the first episode of season eight, Arya points out that Sansa is smarter than all the rest of them. It felt like clear signposting that at some point soon Sansa is going to outwit all of the other players. And having Arya by her side to take the throne and keep her safe would be entirely fitting. In many ways Arya's storyline peaked in the Battle of Winterfell, and she's never expressed any interest in taking the throne for herself, plus her relationship with Sansa is strong.

We can't wait to find out if Detective Swift's theory is right, and discover if she's as good at solving cryptic puzzles as she is at setting them.