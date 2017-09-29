Culture

How does Face ID work? Apple lets us know (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 103)

Apple releases a document detailing how Face ID works and adapts when your face changes; iOS 11 battery life is still brutal after the iOS 11.0.1 update; and the FCC wants Apple to activate FM radio on the iPhone.

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 103

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

Apple quietly acquired computer vision startup Regaind

iPHONE 8 NEWS:

Apple Acquires Regaind, a French Computer Vision Startup Focused on Photo and Facial Analysis

FCC Urges Apple to Protect Safety of Americans by Activating FM Radio Chip in iPhones [Updated]

Remember the iPod Nano

iPHONE 8 ISSUES:

Apple Confirms a Fix is Coming for Static Noise Problem Affecting iPhone 8 Earpiece

iOS 11 Installed on 25% of Devices One Week After Launch

Have you noticed a significant change in battery life since updating to iOS 11? [Poll]

Poor 3D sensor yields mean Apple may not fulfill all iPhone X preorders until early 2018 – report

How does Face ID work?...

About Face ID advanced technology

Apple Shares In-Depth Security Info on Face ID in New White Paper and Support Doc

iPhone X Comes With 2,716mAh Battery and 3GB of RAM

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

