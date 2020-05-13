How AT&T is equipping everyone from first responders to students with broadband

Getty

With the coronavirus locking down millions of Americans in their homes and forcing first responders to adapt in the age of social distancing, having a strong, consistent broadband signal is more important than ever. This crisis has exposed the country's digital divide and threatens to cause an "educational breakdown" because so many students lack dependable internet access.

AT&T is one of the service providers following a Federal Communications Commission pledge to keep Americans connected during the pandemic. Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T's wireless, home broadband and subscription video services business, joined CNET to discuss the ways the carrier is working to keep people connected as we deal with the coronavirus and look beyond it.

The FCC pledge extends through June 30, which McEflresh said was set intentionally to ensure that families and students would continue to have online access through the school year. But with more than 30 million jobless claims in the last month and half, many will need assistance beyond that deadline.

McElfresh said AT&T offers several options, including prepaid and payment assistance plans. He noted that the company came out with a $39.99 per month plan for 1-gigabit fiber internet speeds ahead of the crisis and that he would respond to market needs over time.

He doesn't see pandemic as a problem that's going away soon.

"I don't think this will be measured in weeks or months," he said. "This is something we'll be dealing with for the balance of 2020 at least."

On the so-called "homework gap," or the issue of students unable to get online outside of school, McElfresh said AT&T is providing students and teachers with free access to wireless service.

"Educators are living all over the place, trying to educate their students who are now scattered," he said.

McElfresh also discussed FirstNet, a dedicated wireless network built for first responders. Though he didn't provide any numbers, McElfresh said demand for the network was at an all-time high.

Last month on actor John Krasinski's YouTube show called Some Good News, he announced that AT&T is offering three free months of FirstNet wireless service to nurses and doctors. FirstNet also marshaled the company's resources to connect the USNS Mercy, a Navy hospital ship, with a fiber-optic line while it was docked in Los Angeles.

McElfresh has a lot more to say, hitting upon topics like how the pandemic has affected its rollout of the next-generation 5G network, as well as the company's upcoming launch of its HBO Max streaming service. Watch the interview for the full story.

