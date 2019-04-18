Daisy is many things. It's a 33-foot long robot that pulls apart iPhones with its five arms. It was created by Apple. It's a cacophony of servos, pressurized screw punches and other moving parts. It may also hold a key to electronic recycling's future.
This robot, announced last year, is at the center of a new Material Recovery Lab Apple's built in Texas. The lab is designed to share Daisy's technology and help advance electronics recycling. Apple hopes the project will attract academics, recyclers and other companies to participate.
"This is about the big hairy goal of making all our products from recycled materials," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, in an interview. "It's going to take a while, but it'll also take tons of innovation."
While at the lab, we got to see Daisy in action. Here's what we saw:
Apple News Plus service for news junkies: Get all the articles you want from select publishers.
Everything we know about the Pixel 4 and 4 XL: Keep tabs on the rumors about Google's upcoming marquee phones.
Apple
-
reading•How Apple's Daisy iPhone recycling robot works
-
Apr 18•Apple wants to share its Daisy robot tech for recycling iPhones
-
Apr 18•Apple iPhones get recycled in this secretive lab. Now it's opening up
-
Apr 18•Apple Watch Series 4 vs. Galaxy Watch Active: What's the best smartwatch?
-
•See All
Discuss: How Apple's Daisy iPhone recycling robot works
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.