How Apple's Daisy iPhone recycling robot works

Daisy is many things. It's a 33-foot long robot that pulls apart iPhones with its five arms. It was created by Apple. It's a cacophony of servos, pressurized screw punches and other moving parts. It may also hold a key to electronic recycling's future.

This robot, announced last year, is at the center of a new Material Recovery Lab Apple's built in Texas. The lab is designed to share Daisy's technology and help advance electronics recycling. Apple hopes the project will attract academics, recyclers and other companies to participate.

"This is about the big hairy goal of making all our products from recycled materials," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, in an interview. "It's going to take a while, but it'll also take tons of innovation."

While at the lab, we got to see Daisy in action. Here's what we saw:

