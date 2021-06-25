Save $70 on a Hover-1 electric scooter and fly through summer in style

Hover-1

There are more scooters zooming around cities than ever. If you've got a case of scoot envy, you can snatch up a Hover-1 Journey foldable electric scooter right now for -- down $70 at Best Buy. According to our Amazon tracker, the Journey usually, erm, hovers around $300 so we're talking about a solid deal here. But full disclosure, it has dropped lower at Best Buy, including down to $270 for one day earlier this year. in case you prefer to buy it there.

The best part is this electric scooter folds up into itself so it can be stuffed in the trunk or back of the car and taken on all your summer adventures or stored easily in the garage. The Journey goes 16 miles on a single charge and hits a max speed of 14 miles per hour. It's available in four fun colors at this price and ships for free.

Read more: Best e-bike, electric scooter and rideable tech for 2021