Houseparty in Fortnite brings in-game video chat to your battle royale

After acquiring the Houseparty app earlier this year, Fortnite developer Epic Games is bringing in-game video chat to the popular battle royale game. The new feature, called Houseparty in Fortnite, is available for players on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, and also requires people to have Houseparty installed on an iOS or Android device.

"With accounts linked, fire up Fortnite on PC or PlayStation and make sure your mobile device is positioned to fully frame your face. You're now ready to talk to your Houseparty friends while playing Fortnite," Epic Games said in a release on Wednesday.

The chat service will be restricted to Houseparty users over the age of 13, and will offer users the option to block others. Epic said parents can also turn off Houseparty video chat within Fortnite's parental controls.