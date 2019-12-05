House passes bill to stop robocalls

If there's one thing that politicians on Capitol Hill agree on it's that annoying robocalls must be stopped. On Wednesday the House of Representatives almost unanimously passed a bill to help put a kibosh on these calls.

The vote on the Pallone-Thune Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act known as TRACED comes as a sharply divided House considers articles of impeachment for President Trump for withholding aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation against his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

But on this issue both parties were almost unanimously united with a vote of 417-3 in favor of the bill. The bill was named after the lawmakers that helped lead it in the House and Senate, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., a Democrat from New Jersey and Sen. John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota.

"In today's political climate, it's hard to find an issue on which almost everyone can agree, but we found one with the TRACED Act," Thune said in a statement. "With House passage of our bipartisan, bicameral legislation to protect consumers from pesky and sometimes financially harmful robocalls, we are one step closer to getting this legislation to the president's desk."

Reps. Justin Amash, an Independent from Michigan, Andy Biggs, a Republican from Arizona, and Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky all voted against the bill. Massie had said previously he wouldn't support robocall legislation because he feared it gave the Federal Communications Commission too much authority.

The bill that passed the House on Wednesday was the result of a compromise worked out by House and Senate leaders, including Thune and Ed Markey, a Democrat from Mass. in the Senate as well as lawmakers in the House, such as Pallone, Greg Walden, a Republican from Oregon, Mike Doyle, a Democrat from Penn., and Bob Latta, a Republican from Ohio.

The TRACED Act helps address problems with robocalls in several ways. For one, it increases penalties for bad actors knowingly initiating illegal robocalls. It also requires phone companies to authenticate calls to determine if the number calling you is real. And if a call can't be authenticated, it requires phone companies to alert customers and allow people to block calls. It gives regulators like the FCC and the FTC more time to go after scammers and penalize them more aggressively. And it pushes the US Department of Justice to go after illegal robocallers.

The bill comes at a time when complaints about robocalls is growing. More than 49 billion robocalls have been made in the US so far this year, according to YouMail. What's more, many of these calls are from scammers, and they are clogging phone systems. Hospitals have reported a huge increase of spam robocalls, which experts say hampers communication and treatment of patients.

"This is important legislation because unlawful robocalls are not only a nuisance, they are also undermining our entire phone system and consumers' safety as a result," Pallone said in a statement. "Today, the House is giving Americans back control of their phones."

Federal, state and local authorities have also been working to curb illegal robocalls. Earlier this year, the FCC voted to allow phone companies to block suspicious calls by default.

Last month, attorneys general from all 50 states and Washington, DC, joined 12 phone companies in announcing an effort to combat robocalls. Companies, such as AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Comcast, are implementing call-blocking technology at no extra cost to customers.

"Robocallers are officially on notice," said Robert Fisher, Verizon Senior Vice President, Federal Government Affairs. "This legislation will ensure widespread call authentication, the ability for end users to block any and all unwanted calls, and creates stronger enforcement mechanisms and increased penalties for the bad actors responsible for these annoying and harassing robocalls."

Robocalls use autodialers and recorded messages to make millions of phone calls. Often the numbers that show up in caller ID appear to belong to friends or neighbors, when they're actually "spoofed." These calls hide the real number to trick people into answering the call. Carriers will now implement a new technology protocol called SHAKEN/STIR to validate that calls are originating from where they claim to be coming from and would allow for faster tracing of illegal calls to find out who's responsible for them.

The Senate passed a similar bill earlier this year, which means the legislation could soon move to President Trump's desk. Thune said he is ready for the next steps.

"The next step is for this bill to be approved by the Senate and signed by the President. And then we'll keep working for more protections above and beyond this bill to crack down on robocalls."