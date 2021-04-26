House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones successor, begins production

HBO

The dragons are coming. The Game of Thrones successor show, House of the Dragon, has begun production, the official Game of Thrones Twitter account said Monday, after a series of tweets that showed the fire emoji. The tweet included a photo of members of the production gathered at individual tables, each with computer screens.

Fire will reign 🔥#HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Follow @HouseofDragon for all updates. pic.twitter.com/lc3dhIcm5u — 🔥 Game of Thrones 🔥 (@GameOfThrones) April 26, 2021

The new show takes place before the events of Game of Thrones, the blockbuster fantasy series based on George R.R. Martin's novel series. It focuses on the Targaryens, an incestuous, dragon-riding royal family who eventually produces Daenerys Targaryen, a major character in Game of Thrones. It's inspired by the events of Martin's gigantic 2019 Targaryen history, Fire & Blood Vol. 1.

The cast reportedly includes Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, and Sonoya Mizuno. The 10-episode series is scheduled for release in 2022.