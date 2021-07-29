House of Gucci trailer reveals unrecognizable Jared Leto

Universal Pictures

The latest Ridley Scott film seemingly has it all. An assassination attempt, a glamorous cast -- and Jared Leto in his latest unrecognizable film transformation. See the first trailer for House of Gucci, which dropped on Thursday, below.

Drawing from the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, House of Gucci is based on the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci.

Leto, under prosthetics, plays Paolo Gucci. The rest of the stacked cast includes Lady Gaga and Adam Driver as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci and Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci.

House of Gucci character posters, released earlier Thursday, give us another look at Leto's appearance in the film.

The first posters for Ridley Scott's #HouseofGucci have been released, featuring Lady Gaga and an unrecognizable Jared Leto https://t.co/7dGue9oRgc pic.twitter.com/OL26CJzK7Y — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 29, 2021

Leto's next major transformation has a vampiric twinge. He'll appear in Sony's Morbius superhero flick as Michael Morbius, a scientist who tries to cure his rare blood disease, but instead afflicts himself with a form of vampirism. Morbius is slated for January next year.

MGM says House of Gucci is "only in theaters November 24."