'House of Cards' season six has been suspended indefinitely

On Monday, we learned that Netflix's popular House of Cards would end next year, after its sixth season was complete.

Now, Netflix and production studio Media Rights Capital say that production on the show's sixth season has been suspended indefinitely, too -- in the wake of allegations that its star Kevin Spacey, who plays devious politician Frank Underwood, made unwanted sexual advances towards a fellow actor who was just 14 at the time.

"MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew," the companies said in a statement.

Production on the final season of House of Cards is suspended until further notice. — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2017

According to a series of tweets from Netflix, those cast and crew concerns are being discussed on the actual set of the show this week, which suggests that production hasn't been thoroughly shut down quite yet. Perhaps we'll soon hear that concerns have been addressed and production has resumed.

It may not be easy, though, because of just how much of a star vehicle "House of Cards" is for Spacey, who is not only the literal face of the show, but also one of its executive producers.

