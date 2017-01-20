'House of Cards' teaser makes an Inauguration Day statement

Here's what happens when Obama hands @POTUS to Trump

It's Inauguration Day, but Donald Trump isn't the only larger-than-life figure to take on the title of president.

Let's not forget President Frank Underwood from Netflix's "House of Cards." The scheming but charismatic Underwood, played by Kevin Spacey, is gearing up for more devious political machinations in season 5. Netflix released a teaser on Friday announcing the next season will debut May 30.

The video features a voiceover of a group of children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as the camera slowly pans away from an upside-down American flag, a symbol of distress. The flag waves in the wind on a cloudy day with the US Capitol in the background.

The "House of Cards" tweet with the teaser includes the message "We make the terror," a quote delivered by Underwood in the season 4 finale.

Is Netflix making a political statement? The Inauguration Day timing is no accident, but it's mostly a smart bit of marketing designed to attract attention on a day when a divided country swears in a new president.

