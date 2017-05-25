Apple designer creates bonkers $12,000 hourglass

Most of us gauge the passage of time through the digital displays on our phones, but there's still something intriguing about watching the physical shift of particles in a classic hourglass.

Apple designer Marc Newson collaborated with wristwatch website Hodinkee to introduce a high-end, very expensive hourglass. The hand-blown Marc Newson Hourglass is more rounded than most hourglass designs. It takes 10 minutes to drain its contents from one side to the other.

Hodinkee announced the hourglass earlier this week with a fair amount of pomp, noting,"...the Hourglass is a multi-sensory experience that cannot be communicated in words." And, oh yes, it will cost you $12,000 (£9,260, AU$16,000) to buy one of the 100 hourglasses.

So what elevates this seemingly simple item from old-fashioned novelty to luxury product? It helps to have Newson's name and fame attached. The hourglass also thumbs its nose at common sand and is filled instead with 1,249,996 "nanoballs" made from stainless steel with a copper coating. This adds some heft to the device, which weighs in at 3.3 pounds (1.5 kilograms).

The hourglass comes with its own leather coaster and a set of white gloves to help keep your grubby fingerprints off the surface.

Perhaps Newson's whimsical take on the hourglass will rub off on Apple and we'll get an iHourglass for luddites who aren't ready for an Apple Watch.

