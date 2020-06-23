Hot Wi-Fi deal: Get a Google Wifi 3-pack for $175

Josh Miller

Dead zones. Every home has at least one. In fact, the Wi-Fi signal won't reach the edges of my modest 1.500-square-foot apartment, and I intentionally put the router in the central room to give it the best chance for success. These days, the remedy is a mesh network that uses multiple satellite routers to blanket your home in Wi-Fi. Even in its first-gen version in 2016, Google WiFi got great marks, and right now you can get a .

A few things to note. First, as I mentioned, this is the first-generation Google Wifi, not the second-gen model now known as Nest Wifi. Also, this system is "Grade A" refurbished -- like new and shipped in the original packaging. If you want to take advantage, be sure to select "3-Pack" from the drop-down menu on the product page. (The 1-pack alternative, for $80, isn't nearly as compelling of a deal.)

All that said, I really like this price. The closest I could find to something comparable was a . That's $15 more and still one satellite short of the deal at Woot.

Of course, this model has been replaced by the Nest Wifi system in Google's official lineup, but this system tested quite well. In CNET's review of the Google Wifi, Dong Ngo noted it was easy to set up, offered strong coverage and, in summary, said it was (at the time) "the best Wi-Fi system on the market."

Now playing: Watch this: Nest Wifi puts Google Assistant into your router

