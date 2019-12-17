Hot games on sale: Get Death Stranding for $35, Jedi: Fallen Order for $40

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

With Christmas and Hanukkah hitting next week, gift shopping is getting down to the wire -- but the deals keep on coming. Witness 2 big gaming price cuts that just hit Walmart. Right now, you can get Jedi: Fallen Order for $40 and Death Stranding for just $35. These are the lowest prices we've seen on both games, and they are expected to remain in effect until Dec. 28.

Kojima Productions Yes, this PS4 exclusive is one of the weirdest games in recent memory -- as you'd expect from Hideo Kojima, the iconoclast game impresario behind the Metal Gear Solid series. And it was certainly divisive: We found this post-apocalyptic fetch quest to be (mostly) ponderous, while our colleagues at GameSpot gave it high marks. But here's the thing: When you're paying $35 instead of $60, you can be a lot more forgiving. And that's what the game is selling for at Walmart. Update: It's now $35 at Amazon as well. Read the GameSpot review of Death Stranding. Read our Death Stranding review.

Lucasfilm/EA The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters this week, and The Mandalorian is all the rage. But if you can't get enough Star Wars, Jedi: Fallen Order is just the fix you're looking for. This top-notch single-player game -- think "Tomb Raider in the Star Wars universe" -- takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, and features plenty of lightsabers, AT-ATs, stormtroopers, droids and everything in between. It's available for PS4 and Xbox One. Read the GameSpot review of Jedi: Fallen Order. Read our Jedi: Fallen Order review.

The Xbox One version is also on sale for the same price.

