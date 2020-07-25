Hot deals on new and refurbished phones at T-Mobile, Apple and Best Buy

If you're like me and treat your phone like you treat your car, ie squeezing every last mile you can get out of until it dies. A smoldering heap of metal and fire (cue Galaxy S7 memes), these just might be the deals for you. Ahead of the fall season tech update, you can still find some great deals on new and refurb phones to save big. Think about picking up something last season to get an even bigger discount!

Galaxy S10 Lite Shop for your next phone from the wide selection at Best Buy with some phones discounted up to 40% off their regular price. Activate your phone to save even more. Sample deals include this Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (regular price $650). Get it for $500 when you purchase it unlocked, and save another $50 if you activate with Verizon or AT&T. The price drops to $400 when you go through Sprint.

Decluttr Are you looking for a deal on the latest devices? Consider buying second-hand. Specializing in refurbished tech, Decluttr's phones come with a 12-month warranty. Right now you can get 10% off any smartphones (max discount of $50) when you use code LUKE10 at checkout. Sample deals include this unlocked Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB for $830 in "Pristine" condition, according to Decluttr. Not too shabby for a phone still going for $999. The code will also work on most Android devices. Deals end July 27.

