Hot deals on new and refurbished phones at T-Mobile, Apple and Best Buy

If you're like me and treat your phone like you treat your car, ie squeezing every last mile you can get out of until it dies. A smoldering heap of metal and fire (cue Galaxy S7 memes), these just might be the deals for you. Ahead of the fall season tech update, you can still find some great deals on new and refurb phones to save big. Think about picking up something last season to get an even bigger discount!
The iPhone 12 line is expected to hit later this year -- but at prices expected to be in the usual $700 and up range. If you're looking for an affordable iPhone with current tech specs in the meantime, the new-for-2020 iPhone SE is a great choice. With its A13 Bionic processor, dual-SIM capabilities and some of the camera tech found in the iPhone 11, the iPhone SE can give most flagship phones a run for their money. Get one at T-Mobile for 50% off via billing credit when you open a new line. Regular price is $399 for the 64GB option, so you'll end up paying around $200 plus tax. This popular deal ends July 27. Read our iPhone SE Review.
Not a fan of Touch ID? Get these Apple-certified refurbed phones with Face ID -- and thanks to a recent software update, it should work better even if you're wearing a face mask. These former flagship models come unlocked so you can take them to any carrier or even overseas, and the best part is that you can add on AppleCare+ to every purchase ($199) if you're accident-prone like me. These deals end on July 31.
- Refurbished iPhone X starting at $599 (Read CNET review)
- Refurbished iPhone XS starting at $699 (Read CNET review)
- Refurbished iPhone XS starting at $799 (Read CNET review)
Shop for your next phone from the wide selection at Best Buy with some phones discounted up to 40% off their regular price. Activate your phone to save even more.
Sample deals include this Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (regular price $650). Get it for $500 when you purchase it unlocked, and save another $50 if you activate with Verizon or AT&T. The price drops to $400 when you go through Sprint.
Are you looking for a deal on the latest devices? Consider buying second-hand. Specializing in refurbished tech, Decluttr's phones come with a 12-month warranty. Right now you can get 10% off any smartphones (max discount of $50) when you use code LUKE10 at checkout.
Sample deals include this unlocked Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB for $830 in "Pristine" condition, according to Decluttr. Not too shabby for a phone still going for $999. The code will also work on most Android devices. Deals end July 27.
