Host Carpool Karaoke in your own car with this device

Carkit AI

CES 2020

If you love doing karaoke, why not bring the party into your own car with a device dubbed "CarPool Karaoke in a box." Carkit AI's Roxie -- a small device that plugs into your car's cigarette lighter socket with a long-range microphone that sticks to your dashboard -- transforms your car into a hands-free mobile karaoke room, allowing you to sing to any song on any music app while driving your car. It's on display at CES 2020 in Las Vegas this week.

You can use your aux input to sing along with any music or karaoke app from Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and others, and hear your voice through the speakers. Roxie can also adjust the pitch to help you sing comfortably to any song and save yourself that awkward moment when you try and fail to hit a high note (we hope, we haven't actually tested it yet).

Read more: All the cool new gadgets at CES 2020

The device has a voice-enabled "Karaoke DJ" assistant that helps you select songs and navigate your music apps without using your hands, so you can keep your eyes on the road while you belt out your awesome version of "Don't Stop Believin'." You can also interrupt a song and start a new one at any time.

Roxie can simulate 3D surround sound, so everyone in the car is treated to your solos.

If someone in the car has another phone, you can complete the Carpool Karaoke experience by recording and broadcasting your performance -- however, this isn't built into Roxie itself.

Roxie is being funded via Kickstarter, and will start at $100 if it comes to market.