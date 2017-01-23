Horror film stunt frightens TV shoppers, gets 10M Facebook views

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Shopping for a TV is a numbing experience.

Most of them look the same. You don't know if the marginal differences in color and picture on the screens are real or just due to bad setups.

You have to keep at least one eye on the store assistant to see which one they get the most commission on or which one the store is desperate to get rid of.

Why not, thought one store (well, a movie studio actually), liven the experience up by frightening the living being out of the customers?

So here they are, browsing around when the girl from "The Ring" horror movie pops out of one of the TVs and, well, almost says hello. She's here to market the sequel imaginatively entitled "Rings."

And if this prank is anything to go by, the movie -- released February 3 -- will be frightening.

The man who created the prank, serial shape-shifter Michael Krivicka, told me that this was shot in White Plains, New York.

He insists these were real customers, not actors. "Once customers realized they were being pranked, they laughed out loud and happily signed the release forms afterwards," he told me.

He insisted that no one was hurt during the shoot. He said no one died either.

"I have been doing these things for a few years now and the key is to prank people you think would take it well," he explained.

He seems to know what he's doing. This video was launched by Paramount Pictures on Monday morning. It has already enjoyed 10 million Facebook views.

The sheer horror of it.

