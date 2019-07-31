Horror film It back in theaters for two nights, with bonus Chapter 2 footage

Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema

Don't have plans for this weekend yet? Perhaps you'd like to be scared out of your wits by a creepy murderous clown. Hit 2017 horror film It, based on Stephen's King's 1986 best seller, will be back in theaters across the country for two nights starting Saturday, Aug. 3.

In the film, a group of misfit kids in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, fight creepy clown Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back centuries.

The theatrical rerelease hits a month before It Chapter 2 opens Sept. 6. The second movie takes place 27 years after the first, with members of the Losers' Club, now adults, coming back home to battle Pennywise again. This weekend's return of It brings eight minutes of new footage from Chapter 2.

One of Chapter 2's stars, Isaiah Mustafa, who plays the adult version of "Loser" Mike Hanlon, says the film will be terrifying as all get-up, but that it still has plenty of heart.

"It's still about that friendship those kids in chapter 1 developed and how they really became each other's best friends to fight this evil," the actor told us in an interview. "Don't get me wrong, it's horrifying, but it's still touching."