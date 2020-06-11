Horizon Zero Dawn sequel revealed at Sony's PS5 Future of Gaming event

Screenshot by Eli Blumenthal/CNET

Horizon Zero Dawn was arguably one of the best video games on the PlayStation 4, and now -- at its Future of Gaming event -- Sony has revealed the sequel, headed to the PlayStation 5, called Horizon Forbidden West.

You can watch the full trailer below.

Now playing: Watch this: Horizon: Forbidden West trailer debuts at Sony PS5 event

Horizon is set in a strange alternate future, where humanity is all but extinct and robot dinosaurs roam the plains. It sounds bizarre and implausible, but somehow it works. Mostly as the result of a surprisingly well-designed universe and a story that somehow ties all these strange threads together. Our sister site GameSpot lavished it with praise in its 9/10 review.

Horizon Forbidden West looks to set a new benchmark for video game visuals. It looks as though the game will focus heavily on water traversal, in addition to featuring new robots. A robot mammoth is seen roaming the wilds and -- bizarrely -- a gigantic robot turtle?

Screenshot by Mark Serrels/CNET

Hard to glean too many details but the game seems to be set in a brand new area, with a brand new threat that could affect the ability of the planet to sustain life. Aloy, the main character from the original returns, of course and is shown doing Aloy things: Shooting a bow, climbing mountains, riding her robot horse.

Earlier this year, Sony announced that Zero Dawn would be headed to the PC this summer. No timeline was given for when the sequel will hit the PS5.