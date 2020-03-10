Horizon Zero Dawn PS4 classic is coming to PC this year

Sony

With the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X around the corner, this console generation of gaming is winding down. But this era won't end before one of its finest games gets ported to the PC. Horizon Zero Dawn, released in 2017 for the PlayStation 4, is officially coming to the PC.

The announcement came through a PlayStation Blog interview with Hermen Hulst, head of the PlayStation Worldwide Studios group which includes all of Sony's first-party developers. That collective includes Guerilla Games, the studio behind Horizon Zero Dawn (and Killzone).

"I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer," he told PlayStation Blog, adding that there'll be new information "soon" from Guerilla Games itself. But, Hulst said, don't expect all of Sony's big first-party titles to hit the PC.

"I think it's important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they've been missing out on," Hulst explained. "And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn't necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don't have plans for day and date [PC releases] and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware."

Horizon Zero Dawn was a huge success upon its Feb. 2017 launch. It's sold over 10 million units and has strong critical acclaim to match that commercial clout. Gamespot, our sister site, gave it a 9/10, and it holds an impressive score of 89 on Metacritic. Having played it myself, I can confirm that it is indeed totally rad.

Of the three console giants, Microsoft is the most friendly to PC gamers. Many of the landmark titles that hit an Xbox console, from Halo to Gears of War franchises, also come to PC. That makes sense, since it's behind both Xbox and Windows. Sony is likely testing the waters just before we enter a new phase of gaming.

Running the theme of getting PlayStation brands to new people, Hulst also spoke on the upcoming Uncharted movie. Confirming a recent reveal from film lead Tom Holland, Hulst said the Uncharted flick will start filming this month. It follows last week's announcement that The Last of Us is getting its own HBO TV adaption.



"There's a lot more to come on PlayStation Productions, but that's what I can tell you now," Hulst teased.