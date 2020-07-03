Horizon Zero Dawn hits PC on Aug. 7

The PC version of 2017 PS4 classic Horizon Zero Dawn comes out Aug. 7, a trailer revealed Friday. It'll be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, and boasts a whole bunch of new graphical optimization and performance features.

Those include support for ultra-wide monitors, an unlocked frame rate, improved foliage physics and improved reflection details.

Since it hit PS4 in 2017, Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 10 million copies. CNET sister site Gamespot gave it 9/10, and it holds an 89 score on Metacritic. A sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, was showcased during last month's PS5 reveal, and it'll be out on the next gen console next year.

Read more: Best gaming desktops for 2020

Even though PS4 exclusives Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding are coming to PC, PlayStation Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst chief warned that gamers shouldn't expect every major first-party Sony title to follow suit.

"We don't have plans for day and date [PC releases] and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware," he said back in March.