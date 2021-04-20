Horizon Zero Dawn is now available as part of Sony's free Play At Home program

Sony

Looking to play Horizon Zero Dawn before the sequel Horizon Forbidden West drops on PS5 later this year? You're in luck. Sony has made Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition available as a free download, one of the latest batch of games in its Play At Home program.

First launched last April, the program was created as part of Sony's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving free games to people to "help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home." Original titles available as part of Play At Home included Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. Last month the company announced that it would be extending the program, running it from March through June.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available to download for free until 8 p.m. PT (11 p.m. ET) on May 14.

After Ratchet and Clank for PS4 headlined the program's March 1 release, Sony announced that it is working with a variety of independent studios to make their games available for free to those with a PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The new drop started on March 25 and consists of eight indie games, four of which are for PlayStation VR. The titles include:

Abzu

Enter the Gungeon

Rez Infinite

Subnautica

The Witness

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)

Moss (PSVR)

Thumper (PSVR)

Paper Beast (PSVR)

As with the earlier Play At Home games, these games are free to anyone who connects their PlayStation to the internet and goes to the PlayStation Store -- not just those with Sony's premium PlayStation Plus subscription service.

All the games can be played on PS4 or PS5, though the VR titles require a PSVR (with Moss and Paper Beast also requiring a DualShock 4 controller). Sony says that once you download a game it's yours to keep, even after the window closes.

The above list of games became available for free on March 25, though you will need to download them before 8 p.m. PT (11 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 22. Ratchet and Clank for PS4 left the program on March 31.