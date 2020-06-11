Horizon Zero Dawn was arguably one of the best video games on PlayStation 4, and now -- at its Future of Gaming event -- Sony has revealed the sequel, headed to the PlayStation 5 called Horizon Forbidden West.
Horizon Zero Dawn is set in a strange alternate future, where humanity is all but extinct and robot dinosaurs roam the plains. It sounds bizarre and implausible but somehow it works. Mostly as the result of a surprisingly well-designed universe and a story that somehow ties all these strange threads together.
Earlier this year, Sony also announced that the original would be headed to the PC this summer. No timeline was given for when the sequel will hit the PS5.
Discuss: Horizon Forbidden West announced at Sony's PS5 Future of Gaming event
