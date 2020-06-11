Horizon Forbidden West announced at Sony's PS5 Future of Gaming event

Screenshot by Eli Blumenthal/CNET

Horizon Zero Dawn was arguably one of the best video games on PlayStation 4, and now -- at its Future of Gaming event -- Sony has revealed the sequel, headed to the PlayStation 5 called Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Zero Dawn is set in a strange alternate future, where humanity is all but extinct and robot dinosaurs roam the plains. It sounds bizarre and implausible but somehow it works. Mostly as the result of a surprisingly well-designed universe and a story that somehow ties all these strange threads together.

Screenshot by Mark Serrels/CNET

Earlier this year, Sony also announced that the original would be headed to the PC this summer. No timeline was given for when the sequel will hit the PS5.