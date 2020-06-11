CNET también está disponible en español.

Horizon Forbidden West announced at Sony's PS5 Future of Gaming event

The sequel to one of Sony's best exclusives was just revealed.

Horizon Forbidden West is heading to the PlayStation 5. 

Horizon Zero Dawn was arguably one of the best video games on PlayStation 4, and now -- at its Future of Gaming event -- Sony has revealed the sequel, headed to the PlayStation 5 called Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Zero Dawn is set in a strange alternate future, where humanity is all but extinct and robot dinosaurs roam the plains. It sounds bizarre and implausible but somehow it works. Mostly as the result of a surprisingly well-designed universe and a story that somehow ties all these strange threads together.

Horizon Forbidden West. 

Earlier this year, Sony also announced that the original would be headed to the PC this summer. No timeline was given for when the sequel will hit the PS5.

