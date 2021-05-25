Horizon Forbidden West's State of Play: How to watch and start times

Guerrilla Games

When the PlayStation 5 launched last November, it did so without the two biggest games announced for the platform. We've been told God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, both sequels to PS4 classics, would be coming in 2021, but haven't been told much beyond that.

This will change on Thursday for one of those titles, as Sony's next State of Play event will focus on Horizon Forbidden West. Sony's State of Play events have in the past been used to announce games, like the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, and spotlight them, like last month's focus on Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

"In this 20-minute exclusive segment, you'll be seeing about 14 minutes of brand new in-game action featuring our heroic protagonist Aloy, all captured directly on PlayStation 5," game director Mathijs de Jonge said in a blog post. If you've somehow never heard of Horizon Zero Dawn, check out our review here.

Start Times

The first gameplay for PS5 exclusive Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to be shown in a State of Play livestream this Thursday. It's happening at 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET, which converts to 10 p.m. BST and 7 a.m. Friday morning AEST.

We are so excited to show you more of Horizon Forbidden West! This Thursday, May 27, join us on a very special journey into new and uncharted lands.



🏹 Find out more here: https://t.co/opJQFScC3M#HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/kZ6zcVM7ny — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) May 25, 2021

How to Watch

That's the easy part. It'll be streaming from PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels, and you can also watch on the embedded YouTube link below. There's also a "uniquely crafted countdown" scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. PT, so that might be worth a look too.

The Guerrilla Games title, which is the sequel to 2017 PS4 adventure Horizon Zero Dawn, is due out sometime this year. Hopefully on Thursday we'll find out precisely when.