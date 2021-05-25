Horizon Forbidden West livestream will reveal first gameplay Thursday

Screenshot by Mark Serrels/CNET

The first gameplay for PS5 exclusive Horizon Forbidden West will be shown in a State of Play livestream this Thursday. It's happening at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. BST/7 a.m. Friday AEST).

"In this 20-minute exclusive segment, you'll be seeing about 14 minutes of brand new in-game action featuring our heroic protagonist Aloy, all captured directly on PlayStation 5," game director Mathijs de Jonge said in a blog post.

It'll be available to stream from the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels, but we'll embed it here when it's available.