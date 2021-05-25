Total lunar eclipse 2021 Moderna vaccine for teenagers United's free flights with vaccination proof YouTube loses 'Charlie bit my finger' Unemployment tax refunds Stimulus check updates

Horizon Forbidden West livestream will reveal first gameplay Thursday

The PS5 exclusive will be showcased in a State of Play stream.

screen-shot-2020-06-12-at-7-06-22-am.png
Screenshot by Mark Serrels/CNET

The first gameplay for PS5 exclusive Horizon Forbidden West will be shown in a State of Play livestream this Thursday. It's happening at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. BST/7 a.m. Friday AEST).

"In this 20-minute exclusive segment, you'll be seeing about 14 minutes of brand new in-game action featuring our heroic protagonist Aloy, all captured directly on PlayStation 5," game director Mathijs de Jonge said in a blog post.

It'll be available to stream from the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels, but we'll embed it here when it's available.