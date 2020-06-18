Horizon Forbidden West hits PS5 in 2021

Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to 2017 adventure game Horizon Zero Dawn, was announced during Sony's PS5 event last week without a release date. Developer Guerrilla Games on Wednesday narrowed it down in a video showcase: it's scheduled for a 2021 launch.
The PS5's SSD means the game will have "virtually no loading screens," game director Mathijs de Jonge noted.
"In an open-world game like Horizon Forbidden West, if you open up the map and fast travel from one end to the other, restarting from a check-point will be super fast," he said in the video. "And when you boot up the game, you're right there -- in the action."
