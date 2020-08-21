Hoops is Netflix's newest adult animated comedy

Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. The audio is about a minute or two long.

There's a chance you don't know Jake Johnson by name. The actor was in New Girl, but his voice became unforgettable with his turn as Peter B. Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Now, Johnson voices Coach Ben. This character thinks he can take his high school coaching career into the big leagues.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Hulu now has ThunderCats! The 1980s cartoon is up in its entirety, along with its short-lived 2011 revival. The '80s version borders on ridiculous at times. The 2011 version, however, is a much more serious take on the ThunderCats with all kinds of sci-fi, comic book and anime influences woven in.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Hoops has nothing to do with hulas Your browser does not support the audio element.

