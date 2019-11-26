Honor View 30 and View 30 Pro come with 5G, triple rear cameras

Honor

Honor on Tuesday launched the View 30 and View 30 Pro phones at an event in Beijing. The 5G phones are a follow-up to this year's View 20 and continue to offer impressive tech at a mid-range price. The Huawei sub-brand said the phones will be available in China first, and more markets next year.

Both phones feature a punch hole cutout in their 6.57-inch displays that house a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a 8-megapixel wide angle camera. The View 30 Pro has a triple rear-camera setup with a 40-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel super wide angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The View 30 has a similar rear setup, except with an 8-megapixel wide angle camera.

For 5G support, the View 30 Pro uses Huawei's homegrown Kirin 990 5G chipset, while the View 30 uses a standard Kirin 990 plus a separate Barong 5000 5G modem. The phones come in four colors -- ocean blue, galaxy black, Icelandic frost and sunrise orange -- with something called an "aurora nano texture."

The View 30 is available in China now, starting at 3,299 yuan (about $469 and €425). The View 30 Pro will be available for preorder in China on Dec. 5 starting at 3,899 yuan (around $554 and €503). Honor said the phones will comes to more markets in the first quarter of next year but didn't offer specifics.

Previous Honor phones have been available across several European, Middle East and Asian countries. In the US, the major carriers and retailers don't sell Huawei phones because of renewed scrutiny over the company's ties to the Chinese government. But you can still buy some models on Amazon or through the Honor site.

Honor on Tuesday also launched the Magic Watch 2. The new smartwatch promises up to a week of battery life on its smaller 42mm version with the battery jumping to up to 14 days on the larger 46mm version.