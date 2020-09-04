Honor unveils rugged Watch GS Pro and fashion-forward Watch ES

Honor

Wearable tech has been high on the agenda at this year's IFA trade show, which is being held virtually as well as in real life for the first time this week in Berlin. On Friday, Chinese tech company Honor, a sister brand to the better-known Huawei, unveiled two new smartwatches -- the GS Pro and the ES -- to add to the lineup of new products we've seen announced at the show.

First up, the Honor Watch GS Pro has a round face and a rugged appearance, and is designed to withstand difficult environments -- including not having access to a charger for weeks on end. The GS Pro boasts a 25-day battery life, along with a bunch of navigation capabilities including enhanced GPS and weather alerts, making it ideal for when you're out in the wilderness on that long-distance, multi-day trek you've been meaning to do.

But don't think its advanced capabilities means the watch lacks style. It comes in black, white and blue, so you can match it to the rest of your outdoor kit.

If you're more of an indoors person -- or even just a weekend warrior -- and looking for wearable to make a fashion statement, the Watch ES might be more your speed. It comes in black and white, but pink is also available if that's more your vibe.

As well as looking slim and stylish, it's designed to cater to people who want to prioritise their health and fitness. The Watch ES offers 95 workout modes and can display 44 animated fitness moves on its 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED display.

If you fancy getting your hands on one of Honor's new wearables you won't have long to wait. Both watches will be available from Sep. 7, with pricing details coming soon.