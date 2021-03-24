Honor

Looking for an affordable fitness tracker? Honor, formerly owned by Huawei, launched its latest wrist wearable, the Honor Band 6, on Wednesday. It costs 49.90 euros (approximately $58, AU$ 76) and will be available for purchase internationally starting Sunday via Alibaba's AliExpress.

Honor's next-gen wrist accessory features a much-larger 1.47-inch AMOLED display, tracks your heart rate, is water resistant down to 50 meters and is advertised as having a 14-day battery life with normal use. Honor also added a feature that's been thrust in the spotlight due to the pandemic: blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring. With its inclusion, the Honor Band 6 joins high-end wrist wearables like the Apple Watch 6 and Fitbit Sense in sporting this feature.

Honor didn't specify how the blood monitoring tech works, but it likely relies on sensors on the underside of the device to give people an estimate of the variability of oxygen levels in their bloodstream. Like Apple, the Chinese company emphasized that the Band 6 should be used only for wellness purposes and not as a medical device, meaning you'll have to take the results with a grain of salt and shouldn't use it to screen for any type of disease

Other health management features on the Honor Band 6 include an optical heart rate sensor offering round-the-clock heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. As far as fitness tracking goes, there are 10 workout modes to choose from including swimming and rowing.

The Honor Band 6 is available in black, grey and pink color options.