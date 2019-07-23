Honor 9X and 9X Pro feature notchless HD displays and pop-up selfie cams

Honor

Chinese phone brand Honor continues to deliver innovative phones with advanced camera technology that sell for hundreds less than those produced by Apple, Samsung or Google. The 9X Pro, announced Tuesday, features a 48-megapixel pop-up selfie cam, a trio of rear cameras that includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and an edge-to-edge HD display. And you could buy three of them for the price of one iPhone XS Max.

The Honor 9X series will succeed the Honor 8X, which CNET described as "a super-cheap iPhone XS Max, in all the best ways." And the new base model starts at the same price -- 1,399 yuan, which converts to roughly $205, £155 or AU$285. But you probably won't have the chance to buy the Honor 9X or 9X Pro anytime soon in the US or a handful of other countries. Honor's parent company, Huawei, has been blacklisted by the Trump administration due to national security concerns, and its networking equipment has been shunned by Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

In the US, Best Buy stopped selling Huawei phones, although you can still buy some models on Amazon or through the Honor site. On Monday, the company laid off hundreds of research employees at its Futurewei subsidiary located in offices throughout the US.

As such, it's not clear when or if you'll be able to buy the new Honor 9X and 9X Pro in the US -- and that's too bad, because the specs are pretty compelling. In addition to the pop-up camera and 6.6-inch full HD display, you get other cutting-edge features like CPU liquid cooling, at least on the 9X Pro model.

Check out all of the Honor 9X and 9X Pro specs: