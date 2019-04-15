Honor 20 series set for May 21 launch in London

Honor

Huawei's sister brand Honor lifted the lid on its plans for the launch of its next flagship phone on Monday.

The Honor 20 series will be unveiled on May 21 in London, the company said, sending out an invitation to press with a picture of the city's iconic Tower Bridge and the hashtag #capturewonder.

Like Huawei's own latest phone, the P30, which was unveiled last month in Paris, the hashtag suggests we can expect to see a focus on photography from this new Honor phone. Another cryptic clue in the invitation is an equation featuring a series of number fours. That could refer to the number of cameras on the rear of the phone, although we won't know for sure until May 21.

This London launch event marks the first time the brand has launched a phone in Europe, without first holding a launch event in China. We'll be in London to cover the event live as it's happening, so be sure to keep it CNET for all the announcements and our first hands-on impressions of the Honor 20 as it's unveiled.