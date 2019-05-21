Honor 20 Pro launches with four rear cameras and yes, Android, despite Trump's Google ban

Angela Lang/CNET

Huawei sub-brand Honor announced its latest phone, the Honor 20 Pro, in the face of escalated hostility from the US against the brand. Despite the ban, and Samsung's ability to gain from Huawei's loss, the company and its Honor sub-brand have amassed a global following for their phones, posting 50% growth this month. The Honor 20 Pro and standard Honor 20 will still release in countries outside of the US, and despite Google's compliance to withdraw Android support for new phones, both Honor devices will come with Android 9 Pie on board.

The Honor 20 Pro has some similarities to Huawei's flagship P30 Pro ( ). It's got a jazzy-looking rear design and you'll notice a familiar triple-camera array at the top. This includes a standard 48-megapixel lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens that offers a 3x lossless zoom.

What it doesn't have is the P30 Pro's periscope zoom, which lets that phone achieve a huge 10x lossless zoom. I suppose Huawei wanted to keep some of its goodies for itself. In its place is what the company calls a macro lens, designed for getting up close on tiny details. It's only 2 megapixels however and the results aren't anything to write home about.

Both phones have 32-megapixel front-facing cameras, but while Huawei's is tucked into this teardrop-shaped notch, Honor's is found in this little punched-out hole.

The Honor's 6.2-inch display has a 2480x1080-pixel resolution which is almost identical to the P30 Pro, and both phones run Huawei's latest Kirin 980 processor with 8GB of RAM.

There are a few other differences to note -- the screen doesn't curve at the edges like the P30 Pro and there's a finger printer scanner built into the edge of the phone rather than Huawei's nifty in-screen fingerprint scanning.

All of which means that the Hono 20 Pro will come with a more affordable price tag. While Honor hasn't said exactly how much it'll cost yet, the company confirmed it'll be under 650 dollars, which is around £510. That puts it quite a way under the £900 asking price for the P30 Pro.

If that's not cheap enough, Honor does also have a standard 20, which has a slightly smaller battery and loses the telephoto lens. Then there's the Honor 20 Lite, which knocks things down further with a lower-powered processor and only 4GB of RAM. Expect both these phones to come with an even lower price tag.

Honor 20 Pro specs comparison chart

Huawei Honor 20 Pro Huawei P30 Pro Huawei Honor 20 Lite Display size, resolution 6.2-inch; 2,340x1,080 pixels 6.47-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080-pixels 6.2-inch; 2,340x1,080 pixels Pixel density 415ppi 398ppi 415ppi Dimensions (Inches) 6.1x2.9x0.31 in 6.22x2.89x0.33 in 6.1x2.9x0.31 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 154x73x8 mm 158x73.4x8.41 mm 154.8x73.6x8 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.78 oz; 164g 6.77 oz; 192g 5.78 oz; 164g Mobile software Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 with EMIU 9.1 Android 9 Pie Camera 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel 40-megapixel (standard), 20-megapixel (ultra wide), 8-megapixel 5X optical periscope zoom, TOF (time of flight) sensor 24-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel depth Front-facing camera 32-megapixel 32-megapixel 32-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K Processor Kirin 980 Kirin 980 processor Kirin 710 chipset, octa-core Storage 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB RAM 8GB 8GB 4GB Expandable storage NanoSD Up to 256GB with proprietary NM card Nano-SIM or microSD Battery 4,000mAh 4,200mAh 3,400mAh Fingerprint sensor Right side edge In-screen (optical) Back Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No Yes Special features N/A Camera night mode, 40w Huawei SuperCharge, 15w wireless charging, reverse charging, IP68 water resistance N/A Price off-contract (USD) $650 (Estimated) Converts to $1,135 Converts to $323 Price (GBP) £510 (Estimated, converted) £899 (128GB) £249 Price (AUD) AU$940 (Esitmated, converted) AU$1,599 Converts to AU$465

