Honor 20: Our first peek at the flagship phone series

Honor

Huawei's sister brand Honor is set to announce the Honor 20 Series at an event in London later this month, but on Friday gave us an early first glimpse of the phone in a photo.

The picture shows the front of a black phone with rounded edges and corners. Tucked up in the top left of the screen is a hole punch-style forward-facing camera, showing that Honor has decided to forgo the "notch" design popular with many phone manufacturers.

The launch event, scheduled for May 21, is significant as it's the first time the Chinese phone maker has unveiled a phone in Europe for the first time. The invitation for the event included the hashtag "capture wonder," suggesting that photography is likely to be a big focus for the phone series. It also featured multiple number "fours" -- perhaps referring to the number of cameras on the back, or the number of models in the series.

CNET revealed last week that one version of the phone will be available as an exclusive Moschino edition, as part of Honor's year-long collaboration with the Italian fashion house. Unlike when the two collaborated on the Honor View 20 last year, Moschino has had a greater hand in designing this particular phone. The brand, which is known for its bold and playful designs, has chosen the color, material and finish that adorn the rear of the phone.

We'll know more about all the upcoming Honor 20 phones soon, so keep your eyes on CNET for the news as it happens, along with our first hands-on impressions.