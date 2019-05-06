Honor 20 Lite has a 32-megapixel selfie camera and sells for £249. We go hands-on

Google is expected to unveil a pair of cheaper Pixel 3As on Tuesday, but today, Huawei's Honor brand is all about its affordable Honor 20 Lite. Already on sale for £249 in the UK, Europe, India and select countries in Southeast Asia, the Honor 20 Lite is all about multiple cameras that won't break the bank.
You get a 32-megapixel front-facing camera (f/2.0) with AI beautification mode, and three more lenses on the back: a 24-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel depth-assist sensor. There's also 480fps super-slow-motion video.
During my brief hands-on with the Honor 20 Lite, it was the finish that stood out most. Honor, which is a Huawei sub-brand aimed at young people with limited budgets, has poured a lot of energy into making its design stand out.
The Honor 20 Lite comes in phantom blue and midnight black. The blue, which I held, has an eye-catching gradient that runs from deep blue at the top to a rich purple hue -- in the right light. From another angle, it looks deep blue all around, the spines nearly glowing as they reflect the light. It's a highly reflective surface, so taking a photo dead on is basically you taking a self-portrait. Like all glossy phones, it's a fingerprint magnet.
Honor 20 Lite specs:
- 6.21 display with central camera cutout (2,340x1,080 FHD display resolution)
- 415ppi
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB onboard storage
- 3,400mAh battery
- Kirin 710 chipset, octa-core
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Nano-SIM or microSD
- Fingerprint sensor
- Midnight black and phantom blue
- EMUI 9.0 (not Magic UI), based on Android 9
Huawei will launch the full Honor 20 series in London on May 21.
