The Honor 10 is even more affordable if you buy it in Asia

Oppo and Vivo will need to watch out. Honor looks to be gunning for their piece of the pie.

Chinese phonemaker Huawei's sub-brand took to Asia after its European launch, and its new Honor 10 flagship looks set to disrupt the market with its competitive price of just S$579. That's about $430, £320 or AU$570 converted -- way lower than its UK £399 pricing.

Sporting dual cameras, a beautiful glass back in blue, grey, purple or black and a notched 5.84-inch display, the Honor 10 is powered by Huawei's Kirin 970 processor. That's the same chip powering the excellent Huawei P20 Pro. And the Honor 10 is offering these flagship specs at the lower end of what you'd pay for a midrange phone.

If Honor intends to price the new Vivo X21 (S$799) and Oppo R15 (S$749) out of Asia, it's making a great start in Singapore. The phone is also set to launch in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Be sure to check out our review of the Honor 10 to see if it's worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

