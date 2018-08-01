Honeywell's Smart Home Security system and Alexa speaker hits stores

Chris Monroe/CNET

Honeywell's $450 Smart Home Security Starter Kit is now on sale, the company announced Wednesday. You can get the DIY home security system at Lowe's, Best Buy and Home Depot, as well as on Amazon and on Honeywell's online store.

We first heard about Honeywell's vaguely named Indiegogo-funded "Smart Home Security system" last November. The security camera "Base Station" is the core of the system. It features a 1080p HD live streaming camera with geofencing, facial recognition -- and a built-in Amazon Alexa speaker.

You can either buy the Base Station as a standalone device for $350, or spend another hundred bucks for the $450 Honeywell Smart Home Security Starter Kit. The kit includes one camera-Base Station, two door/window sensors and one key fob. Add in additional Honeywell security accessories -- like motion sensors and MotionViewer cameras -- as needed.

I'm currently testing the Smart Home Security Starter Kit, so check back soon for my full impressions of this system.

In addition to Wednesday's news, Honeywell announced last week that its smart home devices will join the company's new brand Resideo "by the end of 2018." The products will still have the name "Honeywell Home," but will exist under Resideo as a separate entity from Honeywell's other businesses.

Learn more about Resideo here.