CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Smart Home

Honeywell teases upcoming DIY home security system

Smart thermostat maker Honeywell is introducing a DIY home security system.

honeywell-wi-fi-smart-thermostat-with-voice-control.jpgEnlarge Image

 Colin West McDonald/CNET

Related links

Smart thermostat maker Honeywell today sent its existing customers an email teasing an upcoming home security system. All we know right now is that the system is DIY. 

It will debut in partnership with crowdfunding site Indiegogo; product availability is slated for November 1. 

Up until now, Honeywell has limited its product offerings to standalone thermostats and security cameras, as well as a professionally-monitored security system

A DIY system would be totally new for the manufacturer, but it would follow the current trend of self-installed, self-monitored security kits. Nest introduced its Secure alarm system in September. Connected doorbell startup Ring followed in early October with its upcoming Protect system. 

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Now Playing: Watch this: This smart thermostat works with Siri and Alexa at an...
1:15
CNET Smart Home
Next Article: Bug bounty hunters can make big bucks with the right hack