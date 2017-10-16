Enlarge Image Colin West McDonald/CNET

Smart thermostat maker Honeywell today sent its existing customers an email teasing an upcoming home security system. All we know right now is that the system is DIY.

It will debut in partnership with crowdfunding site Indiegogo; product availability is slated for November 1.

Up until now, Honeywell has limited its product offerings to standalone thermostats and security cameras, as well as a professionally-monitored security system.

A DIY system would be totally new for the manufacturer, but it would follow the current trend of self-installed, self-monitored security kits. Nest introduced its Secure alarm system in September. Connected doorbell startup Ring followed in early October with its upcoming Protect system.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.