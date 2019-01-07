Honeywell Home smart thermostat gains a room sensor at CES 2019

Resideo

Honeywell's smart home company has a new Wi-Fi thermostat, the $200 Resideo T9.

Unlike previous Honeywell Home thermostats such as the Lyric and the Lyric T5, the T9 includes a room sensor designed to detect temperature, humidity and motion. But that sensor can't be paired with previous Honeywell Home thermostats -- it will only work with the T9. Set it in any room you want to regulate more closely. Each room sensor runs on two AAA batteries and Resideo claims they have a 200-foot range.

Both Ecobee and Nest already sell temperature sensors that work with their smart thermostats.

The T9 will be available in the spring. Additional room sensors will be sold in packs of two for $80. It will work with Alexa and Google Assistant at launch as well.

A "pro" version of Resideo's new thermostat, called the T10, can be purchased through dealers and will include "humidity and ventilation controls."

Now playing: Watch this: Nest's subtle Thermostat E blends in, but still stands...

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.