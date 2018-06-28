Honda stops developing Asimo, its friendly humanoid robot, report says

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Perhaps it's time to part ways with Asimo.

Honda has halted development of Asimo, its iconic humanoid robot, Nikkei reported on Thursday. The automobile giant is said to be shifting focus to developing more practical robots that can be used in areas such as nursing and transportation.

This may be a farewell to Asimo, but the technology behind it will reportedly be applied to future robots. Honda has already revealed a new generation of robotic devices, 3E Robotics Concept, which the company brought to CES this year. The robots are humanized and one of them can show "compassion to humans with a variety of facial expressions."

Asimo, which stands for Advanced Step in Innovative Mobility, made its debut in 2000, a decade and a half after Honda started working on that robotic tech. Asimo took its first public steps in 2005 and stepped onto US soil in 2007. The latest Asimo robot arrived in 2011 with improved motor skills and AI capabilities -- it could even make hand gestures.

Honda didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.