Home Depot's early Black Friday sale is on: See all the best deals available now

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

For many major retailers this year, the period leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday has become one long, drawn-out sale filled with Black Friday discounts. And a lot of the deals will coast on through the holidays and beyond, so any gifts you didn't get during the holidays, you can reward yourself with later (as has been the trend in recent years). Home Depot is one major retailer that's liberally redefining the term "Black Friday": The retail giant's Black Friday sale kicked off yesterday, Nov. 6, and will run through Dec. 2.

If you're looking to beat holiday shopping crowds and want exclusive early access to sales items, Home Depot's month-long sales event features Black Friday savings on power tools, vacuums, grills, kitchen appliances, electronics, furniture and interiors, and more. You can also save on holiday decor, including trees and inflatables.

Below, we've rounded up all the best deals from the event. These are the sales we think will be worth a shopper's time and attention. And be sure to check back, because we'll be updating this list periodically as more deals become available and others expire.

LG This 26-cubic-foot fridge from LG features French doors over a lower freezer and dual ice makers, and it's finished in stainless steel. It's equipped with Wi-Fi and communicates with a mobile app to send you notifications about things like the freezer door being left open or the filters needing to be replaced.

Ryobi This six-tool combo kit includes a drill/driver with a half-inch keyless chuck, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, a multitool and a work light -- plus a 1.5-Ah battery, a 4-Ah battery and an 18-volt charger.

Ridgid This portable wet tile saw has a 6.5-amp motor and features an anti-splash system that keeps your work area completely dry. It also features a detachable table support that lets you rip cut up to 24 inches with the extended table support.

Ridgid This wet/dry vac includes a 7-foot hose, two wands, a utility nozzle, a filter and a dust bag, with built-in storage to hold all the accessories. It has a large 16-gallon drum for extended cleaning and a 15-foot long power cord. The whole thing is powered by a 5.0-(peak)-hp motor and can generate 115 CFM of suction.