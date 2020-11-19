CNET también está disponible en español.

Home Depot Black Friday deals start now: Shark vacuum cleaner $150, LG smart refrigerator $1,798 and more

Save $650 on the LG refrigerator and $100 on a Ryobi six-piece cordless tool combo.

You don't have to wait for the official dates of Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, they're all month long! Home Depot is one big retailer that's liberally redefining the term "Black Friday": The retail giant's Black Friday sale kicked off Nov. 6, and will run all the way past Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday through Dec. 2. Check out all of these great deals on the most essential Home Depot items. And keep checking back as more deals might drop throughout the month!

If you're looking to beat holiday shopping crowds and want exclusive early access to sales items, Home Depot's monthlong sales event features Black Friday savings on power tools, electronics, vacuums, kitchen appliances, grills, furniture and more. And, of course, you can find savings on holiday decor such as trees and inflatables.

Below, we've rounded up all the best deals from the event. These are the sales we think will be worth a shopper's time and attention. Be sure to check back, because we'll update this list periodically as more deals become available and others expire.

Black Friday 2020 sales and deals

LG 26.2-cubic-foot Smart Refrigerator with Wi-Fi: $1,798

LG

This 26-cubic-foot fridge from LG features French doors over a lower freezer and dual ice makers, and it's finished in stainless steel. It's equipped with Wi-Fi and communicates with a mobile app to send you notifications about things like the freezer door being left open or the filters needing to be replaced.

Ryobi 18-volt One Plus lithium-ion cordless 6-tool combo kit: $199

Ryobi

This six-tool combo kit includes a drill/driver with a half-inch keyless chuck, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, a multitool and a work light -- plus a 1.5-Ah battery, a 4-Ah battery and an 18-volt charger.

Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat: $99 (inventory varies by region)

Home Depot

While it's not as intuitive as the Nest Learning Thermostat, Honeywell's Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat is extremely capable, has a touchscreen display and will help you monitor your energy habits. It's a big step up from your standard programmable thermostat.

Ridgid 6.5-amp Corded 7-inch Table Top Wet Tile Saw: $99 (inventory varies by region)

Ridgid

This portable wet tile saw has a 6.5-amp motor and features an anti-splash system that keeps your work area completely dry. It also features a detachable table support that lets you rip cut up to 24 inches with the extended table support.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away DLX Vacuum Cleaner: $150

Home Depot

When it comes to vacuums, Shark is a household name, and the Navigator Lift-Away DLX is among one of its more popular models. Use it in upright mode or detach the canister for all those hard-to-reach areas.

KitchenAid 4.5-quart 10-speed stand mixer: $189 (Update: Out of stock)

KitchenAid

KitchenAid's Classic Series 4.5-quart 10-speed stand mixer has a 250-watt motor and a tilt head. It's finished in white. Accessories include a flat beater, a six-wire whip and dough hooks.

