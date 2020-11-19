Home Depot Black Friday deals start now: Shark vacuum cleaner $150, LG Refridgerator $1798 and much more!

Deal Savings Price







You don't have to wait for the official dates of Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, they're all month long! Home Depot is one big retailer that's liberally redefining the term "Black Friday": The retail giant's Black Friday sale kicked off Nov. 6, and will run all the way past Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday through Dec. 2. Check out all of these great deals on the most essential Home Depot items. And keep checking back as more deals might drop throughout the month!

If you're looking to beat holiday shopping crowds and want exclusive early access to sales items, Home Depot's monthlong sales event features Black Friday savings on power tools, electronics, vacuums, kitchen appliances, grills, furniture and more. And, of course, you can find savings on holiday decor such as trees and inflatables.

Below, we've rounded up all the best deals from the event. These are the sales we think will be worth a shopper's time and attention. Be sure to check back, because we'll update this list periodically as more deals become available and others expire.

LG This 26-cubic-foot fridge from LG features French doors over a lower freezer and dual ice makers, and it's finished in stainless steel. It's equipped with Wi-Fi and communicates with a mobile app to send you notifications about things like the freezer door being left open or the filters needing to be replaced.

Ryobi This six-tool combo kit includes a drill/driver with a half-inch keyless chuck, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, a multitool and a work light -- plus a 1.5-Ah battery, a 4-Ah battery and an 18-volt charger.

Home Depot While it's not as intuitive as the Nest Learning Thermostat, Honeywell's Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat is extremely capable, has a touchscreen display and will help you monitor your energy habits. It's a big step up from your standard programmable thermostat.

Ridgid This portable wet tile saw has a 6.5-amp motor and features an anti-splash system that keeps your work area completely dry. It also features a detachable table support that lets you rip cut up to 24 inches with the extended table support.

Home Depot When it comes to vacuums, Shark is a household name, and the Navigator Lift-Away DLX is among one of its more popular models. Use it in upright mode or detach the canister for all those hard-to-reach areas.