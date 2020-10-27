Home Depot Black Friday deals start Nov. 8: See everything on sale

Home Depot

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

As we predicted, the fall is shaping up to be one long sale that started on Prime Day, will build toward Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and then coast on through the new year so you can reward yourself with any gifts you didn't during the holidays. Home Depot is the latest retailer to liberally redefine the word "Friday:" The retailer's Black Friday sale will run from Nov. 8 through Dec. 2, and in fact some items are already marked down.

The Black Friday sales circular is already available, and it's 18 pages of deals that include tools, kitchen appliances, furniture and interiors, vacuums, grills, electronics and more. Of course, you can save on holiday decorations, including trees and inflatables. Want to browse all the deals? Here's the complete sales flyer.

We've studied the flyer and rounded up our favorite deals from the upcoming event. Here are the sales we think will be worth your time and attention. And be sure to check back, because we'll be adding more as we get closer to the big sale.

LG This 26 cubic-foot fridge from LG features french doors over a lower freezer, dual ice makers and it's finished in stainless steel. It's also equipped with Wi-Fi and communicates with a mobile app to send you notifications about events like the freezer door was left open or the filters need to be replaced. The sale price of $1,798 starts on Nov. 8.

Ryobi This 6-tool combo kit includes a drill/driver with a 1/2-inch keyless chuck, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, multi-tool and work light -- plus a 1.5 Ah battery, 4.0 Ah battery, and an 18-volt charger. This combo kit is already marked down to its Black Friday price.