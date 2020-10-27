CNET también está disponible en español.

Home Depot Black Friday deals start Nov. 8: See everything on sale

Save $650 on an LG smart refrigerator, $100 on a Ryobi 6-piece cordless tool combo, $69 on a KitchenAid stand mixer and much more.

home-depot
Home Depot
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

As we predicted, the fall is shaping up to be one long sale that started on Prime Day, will build toward Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and then coast on through the new year so you can reward yourself with any gifts you didn't during the holidays. Home Depot is the latest retailer to liberally redefine the word "Friday:" The retailer's Black Friday sale will run from Nov. 8 through Dec. 2, and in fact some items are already marked down.

The Black Friday sales circular is already available, and it's 18 pages of deals that include tools, kitchen appliances, furniture and interiors, vacuums, grills, electronics and more. Of course, you can save on holiday decorations, including trees and inflatables. Want to browse all the deals? Here's the complete sales flyer. 

We've studied the flyer and rounded up our favorite deals from the upcoming event. Here are the sales we think will be worth your time and attention. And be sure to check back, because we'll be adding more as we get closer to the big sale. 

LG 26.2 cubic-foot Smart Refrigerator with Wi-Fi: $1,798

You save $651
LG

This 26 cubic-foot fridge from LG features french doors over a lower freezer, dual ice makers and it's finished in stainless steel. It's also equipped with Wi-Fi and communicates with a mobile app to send you notifications about events like the freezer door was left open or the filters need to be replaced. The sale price of $1,798 starts on Nov. 8. 

$1,798 at Home Depot

Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit: $199

You save $100
Ryobi

This 6-tool combo kit includes a drill/driver with a 1/2-inch keyless chuck, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, multi-tool and work light -- plus a 1.5 Ah battery, 4.0 Ah battery, and an 18-volt charger. This combo kit is already marked down to its Black Friday price. 

$199 at Home Depot

KitchenAid 4.5 quart 10-speed stand mixer: $189

You save $69
KitchenAid

KitchenAid's Classic Series 4.5-quart 10-speed stand mixer has a 250-watt motor, tlit head and is finished in white. Accessories include a flat beater, 6-wire whip and dough hooks. The sale price of $189 starts on Nov. 8. 

$189 at Home Depot