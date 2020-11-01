Home Depot's Black Friday deals kick off Nov. 6: See everything on sale

Home Depot

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

The period leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday has become one long sale for a lot of retailers. And any gifts you didn't get during the holidays, you can reward yourself with later as the deals coast on through the new year. Home Depot is the latest retailer to liberally redefine the word "Friday": The retailer's Black Friday sale will run from Nov. 6 through Dec. 2, and in fact, some items are already marked down.

The Black Friday sales circular is already available, and it's got 18 pages of deals on tools, kitchen appliances, vacuums, grills, electronics, furniture and interiors, and more. Of course, you can save on holiday decorations, including trees and inflatables, too. Want to browse all the deals? Here's the complete sales flyer, below.

As an aside, this is a little confusing, but the flyer says the sale starts on Nov. 8, even though it will have already been up and running for two days by then. Nov. 8 is simply the date that Home Depot will officially share the flyer with customers.

We've studied the flyer and rounded up our favorite deals from the upcoming event. Here are the sales we think will be worth your time and attention. And be sure to check back, because we'll be adding more as we get closer to the big sale.

LG This 26-cubic-foot fridge from LG features French doors over a lower freezer and dual ice makers, and it's finished in stainless steel. It's equipped with Wi-Fi and communicates with a mobile app to send you notifications about things like the freezer door being left open or the filters needing to be replaced. The sale price of $1,798 starts on Nov. 8.

Ryobi This six-tool combo kit includes a drill/driver with a half-inch keyless chuck, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, a multitool and a work light -- plus a 1.5-Ah battery, a 4-Ah battery and an 18-volt charger. This combo kit is already marked down to its Black Friday price.

Ridgid This wet/dry vac includes a 7-foot hose, two wands, a utility nozzle, a filter and a dust bag, with built-in storage to hold all the accessories. It has a large 16-gallon drum for extended cleaning and a 15-foot long power cord. The whole thing is powered by a 5.0-(peak)-hp motor and can generate 115 CFM of suction. The sale price of $59.88 starts on Nov. 8.

KitchenAid KitchenAid's Classic Series 4.5-quart 10-speed stand mixer has a 250-watt motor and a tilt head. It's finished in white. Accessories include a flat beater, a six-wire whip and dough hooks. The sale price of $189 starts on Nov. 8.