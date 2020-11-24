Home Depot Black Friday 2020 deals: Arlo Video Doorbell for $100, $1000 off a GE smart fridge and more

Deal Savings Price











Show more (3 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are mere days away, but Home Depot has been a revolving door of deals all month long. It kicked off its Black Friday sale in early November, and the holiday shopping deals will run all the way past Thanksgiving, through Dec. 2.

Right now, there are great deals running on essential Home Depot items like major appliances, home improvement essentials, vacuums, electronics, grills, furniture and, of course, power tools. You can even find savings on holiday decor such as trees and inflatables. And keep checking back as more deals might drop throughout the month!

Below, we've rounded up all the best deals from the event. These are the sales we think will be worth a shopper's time and attention. Be sure to check back, because we'll update this list periodically as more deals become available and others expire.

Arlo Video Doorbell: $100 You save $50 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Arlo's video doorbell is one of our favorites, and it's selling for a mouthwatering $100 right now. If you want to up your home security game, Arlo's doorbell is a smart way to do it.

LG This 26-cubic-foot fridge from LG features French doors over a lower freezer and dual ice makers, and it's finished in stainless steel. It's equipped with Wi-Fi and communicates with a mobile app to send you notifications about things like the freezer door being left open or the filters needing to be replaced.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET GE's Profile line of fridges boasts plenty of bells and whistles, and we've been impressed with some of them in the past. Now the 17.9 cubic foot fridge is available for under $2800, and it's a pretty solid deal (though the discount is a little misleading, since it rarely sells for its $3799 list price these days).

Bobsweep Bobsweep's robot vacuum is selling for 50% off. $200 for a vacuum that will clean your floor without requiring you to lift a finger isn't a bad find.

Ryobi This six-tool combo kit includes a drill/driver with a half-inch keyless chuck, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, a multitool and a work light -- plus a 1.5-Ah battery, a 4-Ah battery and an 18-volt charger.

Home Depot While it's not as intuitive as the Nest Learning Thermostat, Honeywell's Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat is extremely capable, has a touchscreen display and will help you monitor your energy habits. It's a big step up from your standard programmable thermostat.

Ridgid This portable wet tile saw has a 6.5-amp motor and features an anti-splash system that keeps your work area completely dry. It also features a detachable table support that lets you rip cut up to 24 inches with the extended table support.

Home Depot When it comes to vacuums, Shark is a household name, and the Navigator Lift-Away DLX is among one of its more popular models. Use it in upright mode or detach the canister for all those hard-to-reach areas.