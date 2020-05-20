Home Chef confirms data breach after customer info reportedly sold on dark web

Home Chef

Meal kit delivery service Home Chef on Wednesday confirm that a data security incident exposed some customer information, including names, email addresses, phone numbers and the last four digits of credit card numbers. The company said encrypted passwords as well as account details like frequency of deliveries and mailing addresses may have also been compromised.

In an FAQ page about the security incident, Home Chef said its investigating the situation and taking steps to "strengthen our information security defenses to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future."

Home Chef didn't say how many customers were impacted by the security incident. Last week, security site Bleeping Computer reported that hackers claimed to be selling a database of 8 million users records from meal kit company.

More to come.