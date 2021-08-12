Home Alone reboot to hit Disney Plus on Nov. 12

Thirty-one years after Kevin McCallister first got left behind in the original Home Alone movie, Disney Plus' reboot is set to hit the streaming platform Nov. 12.
Home Sweet Home Alone will tell the story of Max Mercer, who gets stranded at home when his family departs on a trip to Japan over the holidays, Disney said Thursday. Meanwhile, a thieving couple is trying to get their hands on an heirloom in the Mercer house. Presumably, high jinks ensue.
The reboot will star Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Chris Parnell and Kenan Thompson, to name a few.
Rumors of a reboot first broke in 2019. At the time, original Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin tweeted, "Hey @Disney, call me!"