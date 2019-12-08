CNET también está disponible en español.

Holiday Xbox deals this weekend: three-game Xbox One S bundle for $160, Crackdown 3 for $15 and more

The ghost of Cyber Monday has continued some hot Xbox deals at Walmart and elsewhere, so you can still get Cyber Monday prices right now.

Get the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition with a three-game bundle for $160.

 Sarah Tew/CNET
So, you didn't pull the trigger on any video-gaming deals during the Black Friday or Cyber Monday festivities. But you're not out of luck -- there are still a lot of holiday deals in play, especially when it comes to Xbox consoles. Walmart is running some deals today, including the Xbox One S 1TB All Digital console with a three-game bundle for $160. The three games are Fortnite, Sea of Thieves, and Minecraft, and that saves you $90 off the pre-Black Friday list price. Not a bad deal. 

Walmart has a few other Xbox deals in play, but be advised that they're not all singularly noteworthy. For example, you can get an Xbox One X with Star Wars: Fallen Order for $350, but that deal is actually still broadly available elsewhere. Over at Amazon, for example, you can get the console for $350 with your choice of Battlefield V, NBA 2K20, Gears 5 and others.

Have a console but craving some new games? You can download the digital version of Crackdown 3 for $15, down from $60. Likewise, Forza Horizon 4 is $25, also down from $60.

