Holiday shoppers forecasted to spend over $124 billion online

Holidays shoppers are set to break even more online sales records this year.

Adobe Analytics forecasts that this holiday season, which runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, will see at least $124.1 billion in total online retail sales in the US. By Thursday, shoppers had already spent a record $80.3 billion online, an 18.6 percent increase from last year, according to Adobe.

Mobile shopping has also spiked this year, according to Adobe, which measures transactions from 80 of the top 100 US online retailers. Sales from smartphones have topped $23 billion, and it's the first holiday season ever with more than half of retail site visits coming from mobile devices, according to Adobe.

Adobe also found that one fifth of American shoppers plan to do more than 75 percent of their online holiday shopping at e-commerce giants like Amazon and eBay. Shoppers who live in Alaska, California, Washington, New York and Wyoming have had the largest average orders by dollar value so far this holiday season, according to Adobe.

Adobe's forecast comes after shoppers broke online sales records in the US between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday Last month, e-commerce spending on Thanksgiving Day hit $3.7 billion, breaking last year's record of $2.87 billion. On Cyber Monday, online sales reached $7.9 billion, making it the biggest online sales day in US history.

